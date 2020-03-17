Owner says Fairmont hospital closing in ‘days’

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – The Fairmont Regional Medical Center says it is shutting down ahead of schedule and will cease operations over the next several days.

Alecto Executive Vice President Michael J. Sarrao says in a letter that the hospital will complete its winding down of services and will stop admitting patients over “the next several days.” Hospital officials said on Feb. 18 that the facility would close within 60 days.

The letter comes after last week’s announcement that West Virginia University Medicine would take over portions of the facility while constructing a new hospital in the area. Sarrao wrote that the decision to shutter in the coming days was “based on Governor Justice’s and WVU Medicine’s announcement.”

