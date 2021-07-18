Fairmont hosts COVID-19 memorial service

FAIRMONT, WV (WOWK) — There was a COVID-19 memorial service today in Fairmont.

It was held to honor and remember the 52-people from Marion County since the pandemic began.

The service also paid tribute to the 2,919 West Virginians who’ve died from the coronavirus. It’s believed that Marion County is the first in the state to hold such a public memorial, and it was done with two purposes in mind.

“One, is that it might encourage those who have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated. And the second is, for those who have lost loved ones to form some form of support and a group that can affirm each other and work through any problems that they may have in the suffering,” said Rev. D.D. Meighen, Greater Fairmont Council of Churches.

13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis was one of the speakers, and also sang at the memorial.

Various local musicians performed, and about 100 people attended. The event was sponsored by the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches.