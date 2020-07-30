Fairmont man charged with sexual abuse

MORGANTOWN, WV — A Fairmont man has been charged after a juvenile female disclosed an incident of sexual abuse in Monongalia County.

Neil Pence

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Monongalia County detachment of the West Virginia State Police, on Oct. 24, a female minor disclosed sexual abuse during an interview with the Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center.

In her interview, the juvenile female stated Neil Pence, 28, of Fairmont, “had inappropriate sexual contact with her,” in an incident in 2016, troopers said.

Pence has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,012 bond.

