Fairmont State confirms COVID-19 cases

FAIRMONT, WV (WBOY) – Fairmont State University says three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed through the first phase of on-campus testing.

According to the Marion County Health Department and the university a total of 3,399 faculty, staff and students were tested. They say 1,798 of the results have come back with three positive cases, according to the university.

All students who have tested positive have been moved off campus to recuperate, officials said.

Classes at Fairmont State began on Monday.

On Aug. 5, the university began systematic testing of all students, faculty and staff who take classes, work on, or visit any campus locations. Testing continued through Aug. 18. University officials say the remaining results are expected to continue to arrive through the end of the month.

A COVID-19 Dashboard of positive cases connected to Fairmont State students, faculty and staff is available online. Fairmont State officials say they will send a weekly update as needed in regards to positive COVID-19 cases on campus.

In preparation for the start of the fall semester, Fairmont State spent the summer introducing campus-wide signage campaign to help students, faculty and staff engage in physical distancing, safe hand washing, and appropriate mask-wearing, according to a news release. In addition, all students, faculty and staff received a PPE kit that included two reusable masks and refillable hand sanitizer. Across campus, seating capacities have been reduced, self-service food opportunities are now staffed by employees, and cleaning of heavily used areas has been increased, officials said.

The university also released a statement following reports of off campus student gatherings over the weekend:

From the very beginning, Fairmont State University’s policies and protocols for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic have been deeply rooted in safety for our students, our faculty, our staff, and our surrounding communities. Our priorities have always been to protect the entire Falcon Family and to ensure that we can safely resume operations and classes this fall. As an institution serving more West Virginians per capita than any other institution in the state, we have an obligation to provide students with the face-to-face education that they rely on, and that they expect – as long as it is safe to do so.

Fairmont State takes very seriously our role in the Fairmont community and values our relationship with and trust from the citizens of Marion County. This past weekend, Fairmont State learned of small groups of students congregating off-campus. Although off our campus, gathering outside of the State’s current guidelines, and without observing safety precautions is a serious matter. Fairmont State has made clear to its students, the University’s expectations for maintaining safety of self and others whether on or off-campus. Students who do not follow these guidelines will be referred to Student Conduct for further investigation and discipline per Fairmont State Code of Conduct.

According to the Student Code of Conduct, students and student organizations are required to engage in responsible social conduct that reflects credit upon the University and college community, and to model good citizenship in any community. To this end, the University will continue to work closely with the city of Fairmont and the Marion County Health Department to respond to any incidents involving our students. We appreciate the cooperative and longstanding relationship we have with both entities and look forward to keeping our students and community as safe as possible during these unprecedented times.

