Fairs and festivals can return to WV in July

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says fairs and festivals in the state will be able to restart July 1. The governor says the events must follow strict guidelines that will be posted on the governor’s website at a later time.
Justice also says as of midnight June, 5 2020 gatherings will be expanded from 25 to 100 people. Justice says health officials say this is a safe decision at this time and will continue to monitor the state’s statistics for COVID-19 to prevent outbreaks.
