Fallen teenager loved by community

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – “But to see the bond that K.J. had with his friends was really something special and this turnout today is indicative of the love of this young men across the generational spectrum,” said Rev. Matthew Watts at K.J. Taylor’s public funeral at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Family members believe K.J.’s vibrant spirit touched the lives of many in the Charleston community – that nobody could ever take his place in their hearts.

“K.J. is going to be missed by a lot of people, his family loved him, the community loved him, his teammates loved him and there will never be another K.J.,” remarked Turan Rush, K.J.’s cousin.

This tragic, sudden passing of a promised athlete and student has shaken Charleston to its core.

“Put a lot of this in God’s hands,” commented Cecil Charlton.

With the balloons soaring into the sky, this will remind everyone here to live life to its fullest and hold onto our loved ones tightly before we fly away.

K.J.’s celebration of life continued this evening with a block party.