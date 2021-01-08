Fallout continues locally over storming of U.S. Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “USA we’re in. Derrick Evans is in the Capitol”

The fallout continues over the storming of the U.S. Capitol, and attempts to stop certification of President-elect Joe Biden as the next president.

Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump broke into the building, including newly-elected West Virginia Republican Delegate Derrick Evans. Some are now calling for Evans to be stripped of his office.

“All member of the State House of Delegates are required to take an oath. And that oath says you will uphold the federal, the U.S., and the state constitution. What he did was clear violation of disrupting a process of the Constituion when they were certifying an election,” said Delegate Doug Skaff (D) – Minority Leader of Kanawha County.

“The destruction of property – our United States Capitol where we protect freedoms every day, is shameful. And I think that the perpetrators should be punished to the full extent of the law,” remarked Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

Delagate Evans did not respond to numerous requests by this station and parent company Nexstar Media for comment, but on the tape he is heard advocating for no violenece against police, and no destruction of property:

“No destruction of anything. No vandalizing of property, No vandalizing.”

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department is now seeking the identity of whereabouts of people identified in videos incluidng West Virginia Republican Delgate Derrick Evans.

The first chance Delegates can suggest possible sanctions against Delegate Evans is this Wednesday January 13th when the House meets for a one-day organizational session. If not then, it will be when the House next meets February 10 for the beginning of the Legislative Session.