CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia chapter of “Walk to End Alzheimer’s”held their final event of the year Saturday, after raising tens of thousands of dollars at nine different walks across the state.

Hundreds walked through Charleston Saturday, Oct. 28 to fight Alzheimer’s and raise awareness of the disease that affects so many.

Linda Heatherman lost her mom and many other loved ones to Alzheimer’s. She cherishes the memories she has with her mom, but she says it was hard watching her decline from the disease.

“It’s one of the hardest things you’ll ever go through,” Heatherman said. “For the caretakers and the loved ones, it’s also a fight. It’s a horrible, horrible disease. It would be wonderful if there was a drug or something that could alter that or end it.”

Just like Heatherman, over 70,000 people are caretakers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s in West Virginia. Also, West Virginia has over 39,000 people who currently are battling Alzheimer’s.

“That number is likely higher because they don’t’ want to go to the doctor. The doctor may not want to give the diagnosis. Our goal is to get as many people aware and educated to what Alzheimer’s disease is,” Kelli Lewis, a manager for “Walk to End Alzheimer’s”

Daniel Miller is one of those 39,000 Alzheimer’s patients.

“I’ve gotten so much from my caregivers up at WVU. I’m in a clinical trial there. So far, it’s been great. It’s not a cure, but it’s designed to give me more good years. Stretch it out a little bit,” Miller said.

Research and clinical trials provide hope for people affected by the disease.

To keep fighting the battle, events like Saturday’s “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” are raising awareness of the disease, supporting research that will hopefully lead to a cure, and helping individual patients afford the cost of treatments.

“My insurance would not pay for my treatments. But I was able to qualify for the clinical trial, and that paid for my treatments, and it still is right now,” Miller said.

That’s why people like Daniel Miller are advocating for this cause.

“I feel like I have an obligation to try to pay it back as much as I can,” Miller said.

Linda, Daniel, Kelli and thousands more have all been impacted – but they say working together ignites hope.

“I think it’s important to raise public awareness about this situation because who knows, you may be there at some point. It’s so hard on the families of the victims,” Larry Lester said. “So, to raise money to possibly put an end to this thing is important to all of us.”