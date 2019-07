KENOVA, W.Va. (AP) – Officials in West Virginia say a 12-year-old girl was severely injured when her pet dog bit her in the face.

Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter Director Courtney Cross on Thursday says the dog attacked the girl in Kenova on Wednesday.

She says the Labrador mix has since been euthanized. The girl was taken to the hospital but her condition wasn’t immediately clear.

Cross described the incident as “tragic all the way around.”