Family searches for deceased loved one’s cell phone

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va (WDVM) — A family is asking for the public’s help to find the cell phone of a loved one who died in a fatal car crash in Charles Town, West Virginia last month.

John King from Reston, Virginia was killed when his car collided with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Route 340 and Augustine Avenue on May 11. Ten others were injured in the crash. His phone was not recovered.

Missing phone is similar to the one pictured above: Gray, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

King’s phone is described as a Gray, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

His partner, Elisabeth Mitter, tells WDVM that he had just eight weeks to spend with his baby boy, Benny before his death.

She says the phone is important to her because it contains photos of their family.

“There’s just so many newer pictures with Benny and John on there,” said Mitter. “It’s just those memories that I want back and small family pictures for when we went on walks and things like that.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 728-3205.

