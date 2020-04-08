Fandual Sportsbook to offer political betting exclusively in WV

West Virginia Lottery Approves Wagers on 2020 Presidential Election

NEW YORK, NY (WOWK) – The 2020 Presidential election just got a bit more interesting.

The West Virginia Lottery approved the FanDuel Sportsbook to offer betting markets on the 2020 Presidential Election.

“As the leading American sportsbook we’re excited to be the first to offer legal political betting, proving once again there truly are more ways to win on FanDuel,” said Mike Raffensperger CMO, FanDuel Group. “We’re proud to have partnered with the West Virginia Lottery to bring these markets into a legal, regulated sportsbook where bettors have appropriate protections and assurances.”

Beginning today, the FanDuel Sportsbook will legally be able to take wagers and post odds for the categories including:

Winner of 2020 Election (Trump -110, Biden +125)

Democratic Nomination (Biden -714, Cuomo +1400, Sanders +1600)

Democratic Vice Presidential Nomination (Harris +188, Klobuchar +400)

US Presidential Election 2020 – Winning Party (Republican -125, Democrat -110)

State by State Winning Party

The FanDuel Sportsbook in West Virginia will be able to take online wagers immediately on political markets and eventually at the FanDuel Sportsbook inside The Greenbrier.

Betting markets will only be available for national elections. Local or state elections are not permitted.

The FanDuel Sportsbook online and app experience is available for residents and visitors to West Virginia.

