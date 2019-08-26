FanDuel debuts new sports betting app in West Virginia

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WTRF) – FanDuel Group, announced the launch of its first sportsbook app using the company’s proprietary technology in West Virginia on Monday, August 26, 2019. In West Virginia, the FanDuel Sportsbook is an app available for download on iOS and Android for sports fans located anywhere inside the West Virginia borders.

While the West Virginia Sportsbook shares some similarities to the FanDuel Sportsbook app in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including the use of the IGT PlaySports platform, there are some differences making the app unique for the residents of West Virginia.

The Sportsbook now connects to FanDuel’s popular fantasy sports app, so customers can use fantasy sports and sportsbook winnings interchangeably. To get started using the app, customers can sign in with their FanDuel fantasy sports account and begin placing bets in seconds. New users can create an account in a few simple steps.

FanDuel says the app offers industry-leading promotions, a range of payment and withdrawal options, 24/7 customer service, and the trusted FanDuel brand that sports bettors in West Virginia have been experiencing this past year at FanDuel Sportsbook’s retail location inside The Greenbrier.

West Virginia app users can place wagers across football, basketball, baseball, golf, soccer, and tennis with multiple betting and payment options available.