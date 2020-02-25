Farmington city workers find body during routine manhole inspection

FARMINGTON, WV (WBOY) – Members of the public works department in Farmington found a body while performing routine manhole inspections on Monday.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, the workers found what appeared to be a body during their inspection of the city’s manholes and alerted deputies to the discovery. Deputies, along with the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, Marion County medical examiner and Marion County Rescue Squad responded to the scene, according to deputies.

Public works employees showed deputies to the location of what was presumed to be a body, and deputies did confirm that wedged in the pipes, was the body of Alfred Ferguson, 69, of Mannington, according to officials with the sheriff’s department.

After the body was retrieved, it was sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine an official cause of death, but Marion County Sheriff’s deputies said that in their preliminary investigation they believe that Ferguson’s death was accidental and does not appear to be criminally related.

More information will be added as it is received.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories