Fatal crash in Logan County, WV

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Logan County Sheriff’s office there was a single-vehicle accident on Wednesday, March 3 at Elk Creek along Route 80.

A burgundy SUV was found in a culvert completely submerged in water, and 78-year-old Edward Wayne Earnest of Elk Creek was found laying nearby on the bank. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the medical examiner.

The crash is still under investigation.