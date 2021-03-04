Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Fatal crash in Logan County, WV

West Virginia

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Logan County Sheriff’s office there was a single-vehicle accident on Wednesday, March 3 at Elk Creek along Route 80.

A burgundy SUV was found in a culvert completely submerged in water, and 78-year-old Edward Wayne Earnest of Elk Creek was found laying nearby on the bank. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the medical examiner.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS