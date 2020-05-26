Fatal motorcycle accident in Bluewell investigated by State Police

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — A man was killed in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, May 24. State Troopers said it happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Route 52 and Lorton Lick Road.
According to investigators, Patrick Peavy lost control of his motorcycle and hit a guardrail. He was thrown from the bike and killed. Troopers said Peavy was wearing a helmet.
Cpl. J.R. Tupper is the lead investigator in the case. He said there were no other people involved in the accident.
