Fatal motorcycle accident in Bluewell investigated by State Police

West Virginia

by: Douglas Fritz

Posted: / Updated:

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — A man was killed in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, May 24. State Troopers said it happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Route 52 and Lorton Lick Road.

According to investigators, Patrick Peavy lost control of his motorcycle and hit a guardrail. He was thrown from the bike and killed. Troopers said Peavy was wearing a helmet.

Cpl. J.R. Tupper is the lead investigator in the case. He said there were no other people involved in the accident.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories