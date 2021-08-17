Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

Father and son escape house fire in St. Albans

West Virginia
house fire in St. Albans

A father and son escaped an early morning house fire in St. Albans. (photo via WOWK staff)

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A father and son escaped an early morning house fire on Adams Avenue in St. Albans early Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said a father and son made it out safely after going back inside to save their dogs. No injuries were reported.

According to metro dispatchers, the call came in just before 6:00 A.M. Tuesday morning. Four departments responded to the fire. Firefighters on scene say the major concern was ensuring the fire did not spread to nearby homes.

Walnut Street from Adams Ave to MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans was closed for some time while firefighters fought the blaze.

