Father and son escape house fire in St. Albans

A father and son escaped an early morning house fire in St. Albans. (photo via WOWK staff)

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A father and son escaped an early morning house fire on Adams Avenue in St. Albans early Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said a father and son made it out safely after going back inside to save their dogs. No injuries were reported.

#UPDATE – A father and son were inside the home when flames began to shoot through the ceiling. They made it out safe with no injuries after going back in to save their two dogs @WOWK13News https://t.co/K4I4hnfzXF — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) August 17, 2021

According to metro dispatchers, the call came in just before 6:00 A.M. Tuesday morning. Four departments responded to the fire. Firefighters on scene say the major concern was ensuring the fire did not spread to nearby homes.

Walnut Street from Adams Ave to MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans was closed for some time while firefighters fought the blaze.