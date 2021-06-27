“Father of WV” receives award at Wildwood House Museum

BECKLEY WV, (WVNS) — Do you know much about the “Father of West Virginia”, Francis H. Pierpont?

On Sunday, June 27, 2021, community members came out to the Wildwood House Museum in Beckley to learn about the history of Pierpont.

Employees with Parks and Rec for the City of Beckley partnered with the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia and the Raleigh County Historical Society. All three organizations presented a West Virginia Humanities Council History Alive award.

“The Historical Society and the city to get together and learn a little bit about history and make it available for the public at least twice a year. We will have another one in July,” said Leslie Baker, the Director of Parks and Rec.

After the award was presented, the Historical Society held a brief dedication for two markers for the mysterious Ferguson Rock.