Fayette County added as High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — Another southern West Virginia county makes the list to receive federal funding to combat the opioid epidemic. Fayette County was designated as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

The county was included in a letter from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to the Director of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), James Carroll on Nov. 21, 2018. The letter spoke of the need to designate multiple counties in the Mountain State as HIDTA.

The designation allows Fayette County to receive federal resources to help coordinate and develop drug control efforts between Federal, State and local law enforcement agencies.

“I am proud to announce the ONDCP has designated Fayette County as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, which shows that Director Carroll understands the crisis we are facing across our state and the challenges facing Fayette County as they combat the opioid epidemic,” said Sen. Manchin. “We have advocated for Fayette County to receive this designation because of their unique qualifications in combating the opioid crisis. Unfortunately, Hardy, Nicholas and Tucker counties did not receive the designation this year but we will continue to advocate for them in the future. This designation will ensure law enforcement officials and drug task forces in Fayette County are well equipped to combat the influx of drugs coming into the counties and our entire state. Addressing our state’s opioid crisis is one of my top priorities and I will continue to fight for West Virginia to get the resources we need to end the epidemic.”

Fayette County is the 23rd of West Virginia’s 55 counties to receive the designation. Other counties which also have a HIDTA designation include, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Hancock, Harrison, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, McDowell, Mercer, Mineral, Monongalia, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Wayne, Wood and Wyoming.