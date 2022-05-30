OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Memorial Day is for giving thanks and honoring troops who have fallen in the line of duty. Delegate Austin Haynes is spending his holiday honoring his grandfather, Carlos Haynes.

Carlos Haynes was born in Oak Hill in 1923 and even traveled to South Africa and Italy. Delegate Haynes talked about one story he was told by his grandfather, on the day he was deployed.

“He got on a boar in Charleston, South Carolina, and went across the ocean. He was there from 1942 to 1945,” Haynes said.

His grandfather was drafted in World War II. Delegate Haynes said when his grandfather touched back down on American soil, he said, “Thank God, I’m home.”

Haynes said his grandfather’s service to his country was one of the reasons why he decided to get into politics.

“I love public service. Being in the legislature now, it’s been a real thrill for me to be able to help people,” Haynes said.

He also focuses on helping veterans because he feels it’s his calling to serve those who served. Delegate Haynes said if there was one thing he could tell Carlos, it’s that he loved him.