Fayette County deputies investigating after family’s dog found dead from gun shot

MOSSY, WV (WVNS) — A family from Fayette County made a heartbreaking discovery after returning home from vacation; they found their dog dead from a gunshot wound.

Fayette County Deputies are now investigating the dog’s death. The dog’s owners told officers a friend was watching their two dogs. When the friend checked on one of the dogs in its shelter, it was dead. Deputies said the dogs were in a fenced-in area.

The owner is offering a $1,000 reward for any information. If you know anything, call Fayette County Deputies or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.