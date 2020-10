Fayette County K-9 officier Boss, who served the department from 2008 to 2017 has died at the age of 15. (Photo Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff’s Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A faithful companion and Fayette County Sheriff Deputy has passed away. Drug sniffing and person tracking K-9 “Boss” served the community for nine years from 2008 to 2017.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, Boss played an integral part in many felony drug cases. He also helped locate missing persons.

The black Labrador retriever was 15-years-old when he died. He spent the end of his days living with his handler Sgt. William “Richie” Callison.