Fayette County family gets in the school spirit despite COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) The final day of school in Fayette County may be days away, but a few students are getting in the spirit despite learning from home.
Here are a few pictures of the Isaacs family of Fayette County.
Emily Isaacs is in the eighth grade Valley PK8. Ayden and Dylan Isaacs are fifth-graders at Gauley Bridge Elementary in Fayette County.
