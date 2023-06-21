Candle held in hand, graphic element on black. (Associated Press)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County, Kentucky, Coroner’s Office and the University of Kentucky Medical Center are searching for relatives of a man who died in May.

Bert Edward Hertel, 62, of Charleston, West Virginia, died of natural causes on May 1, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Good Samaritan Hospital of natural causes, according to the coroner’s office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hertel was born on July 21, 1960. He lived in the Carrier Lane area of Charleston, but his occupation, marital status, and the status of other family members are currently unknown.

Anyone with information about relatives of Hertel should contact Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn at 859-455-5700.