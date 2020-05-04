FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man who turned himself in to answer for felony warrants.
Brenden Tracy Willis, of Victor, WV is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse by custodian/guardian/parent. Investigators say the alleged victim in the case brought attention to the situation by using a school computer.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department along with Child Protective Services and Just For Kids Advocacy Center investigated the case.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 20,474 cases reported, 1,056 deaths
- A ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ to help
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice to speak on COVID-19 at approximately 12:30 p.m.
- Many Ohio businesses set to open Monday under ‘new normal’ conditions
- Fayette County man arrested in sexual abuse case
- Kentucky State Police investigate fatal crash in Pike County
- Department of Health and Human Services to provide COVID-19 relief funds for rural healthcare
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 4, 2020
- Happy Star Wars Day: May the Fourth be with you, even during the pandemic
- Dolphins legend Don Shula dies at 90