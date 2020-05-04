Fayette County man arrested in sexual abuse case

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man who turned himself in to answer for felony warrants.

Brenden Tracy Willis, of Victor, WV is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse by custodian/guardian/parent. Investigators say the alleged victim in the case brought attention to the situation by using a school computer.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department along with Child Protective Services and Just For Kids Advocacy Center investigated the case.

