Fayette County man charged with stealing from elderly family member

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayetteville man is facing charges for stealing from an elderly family member.

Court documents state Chad Surface allegedly stole checks and debit cards from a close relative and withdrew around $1,000 from their account.

The family member also told officers Surface sold their storage unit that was filled with home items including a couch, washer and dryer, and bedroom suite totaling around $3,500.

Officers said surveillance video shows Surface cashing the stolen checks and withdrawing money from ATMs using the stolen cards.

Surface is charged with attempt to fraud, financial exploitation, grand larceny, taking identity of another person, fraud with access device, and forgery.

