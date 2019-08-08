Fayette County pharmacy suspended for “imminent danger to public safety”

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVNS) — The certificate of registration for Oak Hill Hometown Pharmacy was suspended by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. The DEA said they suspended the registration because the pharmacy constitutes an “imminent danger to the public health and safety.”

The suspension was based on improper dispensing of around 2,000 prescriptions of Subutex, which is a Schedule III narcotic. The prescriptions were filled from December 2016 to March 2019.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, more than half of the prescription were from an out-of-state clinic more than 200 miles from Oak Hill. Some customers drove more than 600 miles to fill their prescription.

Stuart went on to say around 96-percent of the customers paid in cash for the drugs. Multiple patients presented prescriptions which were written on the same day.

The pharmacy continued to fill prescriptions despite the obvious red flags until an inspection by the DEA on Nov. 18, 2018. At that time they curtailed filling out-of-state prescriptions of Subutex, but Stuart said pharmacist’s resumed filling prescriptions with the same unresolvable red flags.

The suspension will continue until a final determination is reached. Until that time the pharmacy may not fill any prescriptions for Schedule II through Schedule V narcotics.

Right now this is a suspension not a revocation. Oak Hill Hometown Pharmacy will have a chance to show cause as to why its registration should not be revoked. That will be before the DEA on Oct. 15, 2019.