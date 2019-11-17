Fayette County sheriff searching for suspect in vehicle break-ins

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins from Pax to Fayetteville.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mik Fridley, the person of interest broke into numerous unoccupied vehicles in church parking lots the morning of Sunday, November 17, 2019. Members of one of the area churches chased the suspect away.
The suspect managed to steal credit cards from one vehicle and used them to purchase $1,000 in gift cards and attempted to purchase $1,000 more at Kroger in Oak Hill around 12:15 p.m.
Police say the suspect is described as a black male in a black hooded sweatshirt. He was occupying a silver Nissan/Toyota sedan with Pennsylvania license plates.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
