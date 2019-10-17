Fayette County Sheriff’s Department warning people to be patient on Bridge Day

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — With Bridge Day just a few days away, coordinators are making sure everything is ready. With around 80,000 people expected to be at the event, security is a top priority to keep everyone safe.
Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley is warning people to be patient when it comes to the checkpoint.
“This is a one day largest event going on in West Virginia,” Fridley said. “We are looking anywhere from 70,000 to 100 and some thousand people. So be patient, don’t be in a hurry.”
Bridge Day begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, and runs until 3 p.m. Route 19 will be closed starting at 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For a complete list of what items are allowed at Bridge Day, visit Official Bridge Day 2019 website.
