Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. searches for two individuals regarding the welfare of an infant

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that they are trying to locate two subjects regarding the health and welfare of a 10-month-old infant.

Police and Child Protective Services are trying to establish contact with Nicholas and Tanya Harrah so they can check on the welfare of their baby.

Toney is said to have active misdemeanor warrants which are unrelated to this situation.

Both subjects are from the Dempsey Branch area.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these two individuals should call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590. They can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

