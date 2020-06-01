Fayette County woman charged in alleged SSI fraud investigation

A woman in Fayette County has been charged with “crimes against an incapacitated person.” (Photo Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff’s Department)

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman in Fayette County has been charged with crimes against an incapacitated person.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says Oak Hill Police executed warrants Thursday, May 28 following the sheriff’s department’s investigation of a fraud complaint in which a relative was allegedly taking Supplemental Security Income (SSI) funds allocated for a person with a mental disability. The theft of money value is alleged to be in the thousands.

Iris Woodrum, 49, of Fayetteville is charged with Financial Exploitation of an Incapacitated Person, Neglect of an Incapacitated Person and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. She will now await court proceedings.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

