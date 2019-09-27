Fayette County woman charged with child neglect after being revived with Narcan

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Fayette County woman has been charged with child neglect after first responders had to revive her with Narcan. Sandra Harron, 51 of Glen Jean, was arrested on Thursday, September 27, 2019.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were dispatched to a home on Thurmond Road for an unconscious woman, on Thursday evening. Narcan was administered to Harron by first responders, which effectively revived her.

In Harron’s care were a young child and a disabled elderly person. Within reach of the child was drug paraphernalia and needles. An evaluation of the woman conducted by an FCSD Drug Recognition Expert concluded drug impairment.

Harron was arrested on the felony offense of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death. She was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, through their Facebook page, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Corporal A.B. Hudson of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

