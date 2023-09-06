UPDATE (11:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6): Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley released the names of the three people found dead in Mount Hope after an apparent murder-suicide.

At approximately 7:46 p.m. on September 5, 2023, deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to 366 Legends Highway for a possible shooting. The shooting suspect was reportedly still on scene threatening to commit suicide or to enter a shootout with the police.

After arriving on the scene, police entered the home and found 60-year-old James Shrader, 59-year-old Henry Schrader and 24-year-old Jesse Dech all dead from apparent gunshot wounds. They also found what appeared to be pressure bomb-making materials in Dech’s home.

Sheriff Fridley said the shooting is believed to be a double murder-suicide committed by Jesse Dech. The Chief Medical Officer will examine the bodies to determine the cause of death.

This incident is under current investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau.