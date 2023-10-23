CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been sentenced to jail for an election law violation.

According to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, a jury convicted Darrell Sharp, II, of Fayette County, in July 2023 on a misdemeanor charge of illegal voter registration. Fayette County Circuit Judge Paul Blake, Jr., sentenced Sharp to the maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine, Warner’s office says.

Warner’s office says Sharp’s previous voter registration had been revoked due to a prior felony conviction. According to West Virginia state law, a person serving a sentence for a felony conviction, including the following probation or parole period, can not legally participate in an election.

The Secretary of State’s office, says while Sharp was on parole, he attempted to cast a ballot in Fayette County during the 2022 General Election. Due to the revocation of his voter registration, Sharp’s ballot was challenged and not counted, Warner says.

According to Warner’s office, four months after trying to cast a ballot, Sharp attempted to register to vote at a West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles location while he was still on parole for the felony conviction. He was indicted on the charge in May 2023.