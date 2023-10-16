FAYETTE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A teacher’s aide in Fayette County is facing charges for the alleged battery of a child with disabilities.

According to the West Virginia State Police, troopers received a call from the principal at New River Intermediate School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, regarding the alleged “mistreatment” of a 10-year-old child with autism. Troopers began to investigate the allegations and reviewed evidence.

Troopers say they consulted with the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and obtained warrants for the teacher’s aide. The aide, identified by troopers as Amanda Hollandsworth, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 16 on three counts of “battery on a disabled child.”

Hollandsworth’s bond was set to $25,000 pending court proceedings, the WVSP says.