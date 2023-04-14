FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man accused of setting a forest fire that killed a forestry worker was arrested on Friday.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley tells 13 News that David Bass, 39, of Kimberly, is accused of starting a fire in the Tucker Hollow area of Powellton on Tuesday.

The fire grew to thousands of acres and ultimately killed West Virginia Division of Forestry worker Cody Mullens, 28, of Mt. Hope. He was killed when a tree fell on him while battling the fire, according to a press release from Gov. Jim Justice.

Bass is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. He is being charged with four counts of wildland arson and one count of murder, both felony charges.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

Sheriff Fridley and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said they, “extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the brave and honorable firefighter, who was and will always be a hero.”