FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Eight different fire crews from Kanawha County and Fayette County fought a large fire for hours on Saturday night at the former Montgomery Auto Repair shop along Morris Drive and Fayette Pike.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and West Virginia State Fire Marshals will be on the scene on Monday investigating the fire.

“I turned around and looked, and this horrible black cloud, and I looked down and I could see the flames, and the garage was on fire,” Montgomery resident Fred Lockard said.

“You could even see metal flying up with the smoke, and it was coming down on the properties and stuff. I actually went inside because I was scared it was going to come down on me,” Montgomery resident Shaina Hanson said.

Mayor Greg Ingram told WOWK that the shop had not been in business for several years, but it was filled with oil, tires and other stored automotive items that allowed the fire to burn for hours.

Montgomery residents who witnessed the fire said they were worried for their safety because of how big the fire was.

“I called my mom. I was a little worried because I was hoping I wouldn’t have to leave my house or anything. It was getting bigger and bigger by the minute. It took hours for it to finally get a little more contained,” Hanson said.

Officials said the fire broke out around 8 p.m. on Saturday night. No injuries were reported.

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection personnel were also on the scene to prevent any oil inside the auto shop from contaminating the area.

However, some residents say their water had a black tint to it Saturday night, but was back to normal Sunday.

“I went in there to brush my teeth and I noticed the water was not white. It was not clear in my sink. It had a tint to it, and it looked dirty,” Hanson said.

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection officials said they do not regulate drinking water in the state. They sent a statement to 13 News following residents’ concerns about their tap water.

“WVDEP had staff on-site last night and did not observe any off-site impacts stemming from the fire,” WVDEP Chief Communications Officer Terry Fletcher said.

Lockard used to be a Montgomery firefighter, and he said considering how long the fire burned, he was proud of the response of all the involved fire crews.

“It’s a bad situation. There’s no doubt about it, but I feel like that this was the best that could have been made out of a bad situation,” Lockard said.