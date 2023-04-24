FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The preliminary hearing for a man accused of starting a fire that led to the death of a West Virginia forester was rescheduled.

David Bass, 39, of Kimberly, was scheduled to appear in Fayette County court Monday morning. This is now rescheduled for a later date.

Bass is accused of starting a forest fire in Kimberly that killed 28-year-old Cody Mullens, of Mt. Hope, who was battling the fire on April 13.

Bass is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. He is being charged with four counts of wildland arson and one count of murder, both felony charges.