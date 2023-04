A tractor-trailer fire closed a portion of US 60 in Fayette County on April 3, 2023 (Photo Courtesy: Wilderness Fire Department)

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer fire has closed down a roadway in Fayette County, West Virginia.

According to Fayette County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Monday, April 3 at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Route 41 between Nallen and Danese/Rainelle.

Dispatchers and the Wilderness Fire Department say the scene will remain closed while crews clean up the roadway.

According to dispatchers, no one was injured in the incident.