FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — At least 13 bronze military grave site markers were removed and stolen from a Page, West Virginia, cemetery, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say they got a complaint from a caretaker at a Page cemetery about vandalism and theft.

They saw at least 13 bronze military grave site markers were stolen.

If you have any information, they are urging you to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. You can also reach out to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department on their Facebook page.