FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is looking for an alleged burglary suspect who was caught on camera.

(Photo from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department)

Sheriff Mike Fridley says deputies received reports of burglaries in the Workman Road area of Lansing, West Virginia. The reports were made over the last two days, Sheriff Fridley says.

Deputies released a video of the suspect and are asking area residents with security cameras to check their footage between Jan. 25-27.

Sheriff Fridley asks that anyone with information contacts the department at (304) 574-3590 or via Facebook message. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-STOP.

Sheriff Fridley says deputies are still investigating.