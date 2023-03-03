ANSTED, WV (WVNS) – An Ansted man is arrested and now faces a felony Animal Cruelty charge.

Teddy Woods, a 43-year-old Ansted resident, was arrested on February 27th, after deputies were sent to his house to respond to a disturbance.

Woods is accused of viciously beating his dog with a pipe and his fists. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a neighbor pleaded to Woods to stop hitting the dog, but Woods refused to stop.

The dog was rescued by a Fayette County Animal Control Officer and was taken to Oak Hill Animal Hospital for evaluation.

At the Animal Hospital, it was discovered the dog had suffered a broken pelvis and multiple other serious injuries.

The expected cost of the surgery and care for the dog is approximately $5,000. If you would like to help, please contact the Fayette County Humane Society on their Facebook page or by phone, at (304) 574-2722.