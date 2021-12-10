Fayette Institute of Technology gives back with food drive

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– A local school helped their community by collecting food for local pantries.

Students at the Fayette Institute of Technology helped gather food items that will go to two different food pantries.

Their goal was to collect 4,000 items to donate but stopped short with 3,000 food items. Student Loretta Moses said the school just wants to help in any way it can.

“We thought it would be a good idea, especially during COVID. A lot of families don’t have the resources they need, can’t afford them, so we thought it would be nice to give what we can this year,” Moses said.

The food collected was donated to two local food pantries.