FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A couple from the Fayetteville area are facing multiple felony charges in Fayette County for allegedly making false claims about their child’s health.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau Deputies investigated a potential fraud complaint on March 6, 2023. During the investigation, authorities discovered a Fayetteville couple had allegedly made fraudulent claims about their child having cancer and received approximately $20,000 from multiple organizations meant for treatment for their child.

Authorities say the alleged acts of fraud took place between December 2021 and March 2023. Victims of the alleged fraud included Izzy’s Walk Fundraiser, Fayetteville Baptist Church, the IronPigs MC, and the Fayetteville Women’s Club.

Teddy Phillips, 41, and Brandy Phillips, 36, both from Fayetteville, were charged with the felony offenses of child abuse, four counts each of fraudulent schemes, and four counts each of felony conspiracy.

Both Teddy Phillips and Brandy Phillips were arraigned by a Fayette County Magistrate and posted a $35,000 bond each, and now await further court proceedings.