FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Residents in Fayetteville spent their day off attending the annual Memorial Day parade.

Members of the Fayetteville Fire Department, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, and veterans spent their time traveling downtown.

One special veteran, Edward Alexander, even came back from out of town with family to get back to his roots.

“A lot of people do not understand it. But, they should know what Memorial Day means and how fortunate we are as a nation that we’re free today with all those who sacrificed and who gave their lives for you and me,” Alexander said.

Alexander added he plans to come back to Fayetteville to celebrate his upcoming 90th birthday.