FBI accepting applications for Teen Academy Programs in West Virginia

FILE – This Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, shows the FBI seal at a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. The former top FBI agent in Albany, New York, was a “skilled predator” who harassed eight women in one of the bureau’s most egregious known sexual misconduct cases, according to a federal report obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

PITTSBURGH, PA (WOWK) – The FBI Pittsburgh Field Office announced they are now accepting applications for the 2021 Teens Academy.

High school seniors with a GPA of 3.0 or higher and who live in West Virginia or Western PA are encouraged to apply to the Teen Academy.

The Teen Academy gives insight into topics like the importance of making good choices when using social media, what violations of federal law the FBI investigates, what is required of all FBI applicants and the role of the FBI.

Students will also get to experience different areas of the FBI like the Evidence Response Team and receive an introduction to the FBI SWAT team.

Anyone interested can apply here.

Applicants will be chosen based on their written essay, GPA, school activities and community involvement.