BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police, along with the FBI, are looking for evidence in a cold case in Boone County.

The search for human remains is happening in the Jeffery/Hewett Area near an old cold tipple.

The WVSP tells 13 News that the search is in relation to a cold case after receiving a tip.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.