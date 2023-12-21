CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The FBI is issuing a warning when it comes to your hard-earned money and keeping it safe from scammers this holiday season.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for everyone who celebrates Christmas, and with all of the holiday hustle and bustle, scammers are looking to take advantage of the gift giving of the season. Because of this, authorities are urging everyone to be on the lookout for non-delivery and non-payment scams.

According to the FBI, a non-delivery scam is where a buyer pays for goods, but never receives them. A non-payment scam, on the other hand, involves goods being shipped, but the seller is never paid.

“There are a number of red flags that the FBI wants West Virginians to be on the lookout for. For example, if you receive an email that doesn’t look right, and you click on the actual sender, you get an email that isn’t from the major corporation, and it’s either from a Yahoo or Google account, it’s probably not a legitimate retailer. It’s probably not someone you want to do business with,” said Richard J. Evanchec, FBI special agent.

They also recommend checking reviews on a website before purchase, and to check your credit card statements regularly.