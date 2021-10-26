FDA committee approves COVID-19 vaccine for younger children; final vote looms

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Late Tuesday, a committee of the Food and Drug Administration recommended allowing children age 5 through 11 to get vaccinated. However, the full FDA panel must still approve that before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can give final approval.

There is also a major push on in West Virginia now for people to get their COVID-19 booster shots. Anyone over the age of 65 is eligible. Also, people age 18 and older can get boosters if they have serious medical conditions or work in jobs with a high risk of COVID exposure. As of today, 24% of people in hospitals with COVID-19 were fully vaccinated, but officials say the vaccine simply loses some of its potency over time.

“The vaccine, that basically you had gotten 6 months, 8 months ago, really and truly they were wearing off and wearing down,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

In the past day, 714 new cases were reported. The active cases are at 7.300 but trending downward. 637 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and that number continues to drop, as well. The state is preparing to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11, if the federal government lowers the vaccination age limit this week.

“As soon at the approval is granted there will be folks who will get them, young people who will potentially get them that evening. But if it’s approved Friday evening, Saturday morning for sure doses would start going in arms,” said Gen. Jim Hoyer (Ret.), of the Joint Inter-Agency Task Force.

West Virginia has already ordered an additional 50 doses of vaccines, in anticipation of the demand.

“To underscore the vaccine need among young people, Governor Justice says there are now 42 school outbreaks in West Virginia with a total of 563 active COVID-19 cases,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.