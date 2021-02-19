FeastivALL will feature ‘reimagined’ to-go experience due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—FestivALL’s 9th FeastivALL Fundraiser, a food-and-beverage-themed event will take place on March 15 and 16 and will implement a new format to accommodate COVID-19 guidelines.

This year’s festival will feature 1010 Bridge and Chef Paul Smith serving up multi-course dinners to-go, a concept FestivALL is calling a “reimagined foodie experience.”

“FeastivALL is a fun way to celebrate and support the mission of FestivALL – and this year, we’re taking that support one step further. Each ticket includes the gourmet food and fabulous drink pairings you’ve come to know and love but it also includes specially commissioned works from artists you’ll recognize from the FestivALL Art Fairs.” said Maria Belcher, Executive Director.

A ticket will get you a 3-course meal along with beer and wine chosen by John Brown (the wine guy) and Rich Ireland (the beer guy) paired with the entrée.

The event will also feature a handful of local and regional artisans who will create functional works to act as serving pieces and colorful keepsakes. FeastivALL artisan commissions are partially funded by a grant from Charleston Creativity Connections.

There will be no silent auction this year, so organizers are encouraging supporters to match their additional donation from the previous year. The funds will sustain favorite June and October events as well as programs like the Neighborhood Arts Initiative and the Three Things speaker series.

Tickets go on sale February 24 at 10:00 a.m.