CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)– Organizers of the 2023 West Virginia Book Festival have announced the line-up for this year’s featured authors and speakers.

According to West Virginia Book Festival organizers, the event will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in downtown Charleston on Saturday, Oct. 21. All events are free and open to the public.

The West Virginia Book Festival is an annual event for book lovers of all ages. The festival features programs by local and international bestselling authors, a used book sale, and a festival marketplace.

Organizers say this year’s featured speakers will include:

R.F. Kuang, #1 New York Times bestselling author of the “Poppy War trilogy” and “Babel.”

William Kent Krueger, author of the ‘Cork O’Conner mystery series and ‘Ordinary Grace’.

Mary Kay Andrews, New York Times bestselling author of ‘The Beach House Cookbook’ and’Summer Rental’.

Sherri Duskey Rinker, New York Times bestselling author of “Steam Train” and “Revver the Speeway Squirrel.”

Neema Avashia, the born and raised West Virginia author contributes her childhood lessons about how race, class and gender sexuality inform the way she loves, and how she teaches and advocates in her book, “Another Appalachia: Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place.”

Prior to the book festival on Thursday, Oct. 19, Cory Doctorow will give the 41st annual McCreight Lecture for The West Virginia Humanities Council.

More information on the festival’s events and programs is available on the West Virginia Book Festival website.